Retired judge, Sir Martin Moore-Bick to lead Grenfell inferno inquiry

Grenfell, the latest

Sir Martin Moore-Bick who is a retired Appeal Court judge, has been chosen to lead the public enquiry the PM has announced Thursday.

Police have now confirmed that they believe 80 people are now presumed dead and Sir Martin said that he understands the “desire of local people for justice.”

The PM said that “no stone will be left unturned,” whilst residents are unhappy with his appointment.

It is thought the exact number of those who perished in the inferno will not be known or revealed until the end of the this year.

Sir Martin who has more than 20-years’ experience as a judge said that he hopes, “a tragedy of this kind never happens again” as there are many lessons to be learned.

He further warned that the enquiry must be, “open, transparent and fair to all those whose involvement comes under scrutiny.”

Adding: “It is important for everyone that the inquiry should establish as quickly as possible the cause of the fire and how it was able to spread so quickly to the whole of the building.”

Theresa May said in a statement that Sir Martin is, “highly respected and hugely experienced.”

“We must get to the truth about what happened. No stone will be left unturned by this inquiry, but I have also been clear that we cannot wait for ages to learn the immediate lessons.”