Facebook: Met Police flooded with offers for “free” hotel rooms

To our brave police, ambulance and firefighters who worked around the clock in last week’s terror attack, they were offered free accommodation by Londoners.

It has been revealed that an appeal was launched for places where our Met police could sleep in the aftermath of last week’s terror attack.

The Facebook page, UK Cop Humour said: “Any chance of an anonymous post asking if any central London hotels would offer a few rooms for the night for the officers having to sleep on their office floor tonight, due to finishing at 2am and starting again at 7am because of the recent horrific events.

“These officers can’t get home and can’t afford the prices the central London hotels are asking for.”

The account was swamped with responses from people providing suggestions for places to stay along with people offering up their homes. Richard Watts thanked the people saying: “This is very humbling, and at a time when sometimes an officer can feel like despairing, it has done much to restore my faith in humanity.”

“I am in my 32 year in the Met, and work on the counter terrorism command. This has been one of the most emotionally difficult, professionally challenging weeks of my career.”

Later that evening on the account: “Sorted! Well done people of London.

“Genuinely, genuinely humbled by you all tonight.

“Police, non-Police and other services. One great big family and you’re all amazing!! Truly are.

“Thank you SO MUCH for being the best fans on the best page (obvs) on Facebook!”