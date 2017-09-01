Lloyd’s of London counter- sues Kayne West

Here’s why…

Kanye West is being counter-sued by insurance firm Lloyds of London over his cancelled Saint Pablo tour after his touring company filed a lawsuit earlier this month.

In a counterclaim filed with a federal court in Los Angeles the insurers claim there are “substantial irregularities” in West’s medical history and say they do not own him any money, pointing to drink and drug clauses in the policy.

West’s touring company, Very Good Touring, launched legal action earlier this month with his lawyers claiming Lloyd’s are suggesting they may not pay out because the tour cancellations were as a result of a medical condition caused by marijuana use.

The Evening Standard reports that lawyers for the insurers have responded by denying that they implied West’s “use of marijuana provides the sole basis to deny the claim”.

They said they cannot discuss the matter further due to a non-disclosure agreement, but noted clauses in his insurance that state use of illegal drugs, prescription drugs not as prescribed, and alcohol would invalidate the policy.

West’s lawyer said in a statement: “Lloyd’s counter-claim for declaratory relief is the same generic response Lloyd’s files in all cases when they don’t want to honour a legitimate claim but can’t find a factual basis to deny a claim.

“We look forward to the day a jury awards our client the full amount of the policy he purchased, plus interest at 10 per cent per annum, along with punitive damages.”

West infamously cancelled dates on his Saint Pablo tour after he was hospitalised for ‘exhaustion’ and spent eight days in a psychiatric centre in Los Angeles at the end of last year.