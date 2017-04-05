Lloyds Bank to close 100 branches

Here’s what Lloyds had to say

Lloyds Bank is closing 100 branches and will axe over 200 jobs according to Unite trade union.

Unite has also said that 200 of their union members have been told branches are to shut and there will be no jobs.

Unite national officer, Rob MacGregor said: “Unite is angered that another 200 staff have today been told that their job will be cut due to their branch shutting.”

“Lloyds Banking Group’s rationale for branch closures is the claimed customer preference towards the use of technology across banking.”

“However, this simply doesn’t ring true when it’s clear that many customers still value the face to face engagement with experienced and knowledgeable bank staff.”

“The industry must halt these endless branch closure programs and open their eyes to what these closures are doing to rural communities, their disabled customers and the small business customers who depend on access to a local branch.”

A spokesman for Lloyds Bank said: “Our branches will continue to play a vital role in our multi-channel approach to meeting the full range of customer needs, and we expect to continue to have the biggest branch network in the UK.”

“As we continue to make investment in our network, we will further expand the mobile branch fleet across Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Bank, with the addition of nine new mobile branches. This will provide continuity of services in some of those areas affected by branch closures, alongside other ways to access banking locally.”

The union was consulted in advance and all affected staff were briefed Wednesday morning. The spokesman added: “These branch closures previously announced in July 2016 are in response to changing customer behaviour, and the reduced number of transactions being made in branches.”

He continued: “The group’s policy is always to use natural turnover and to redeploy employees wherever possible.”

“Where it is necessary for employees to leave the company, wherever possible, this is achieved through offering voluntary redundancy. Compulsory redundancies will always be a last resort.”