Lloyds Bank launches £100m SME infrastructure fund for Hinkley Point

Initiative to boost opportunities for supply chain nationwide in construction of Hinkley Point C

Lloyds Bank has announced a £100 million fund to help small businesses take advantage of supply chain opportunities in the construction of EDF Energy’s Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in Somerset.

The fund which opens today will help small to medium sized enterprises (SMEs) – not just in the South West but also nationwide – access discounted lending and become involved in one of UK’s biggest investment and construction projects.

It is estimated that construction of the multi-billion pound nuclear power station will put £200 million per year into the regional economy at its peak and provide over 25,000 job opportunities.

Small business customers can apply to the fund which will waive arrangement fees on lending directly linked to the construction of Hinkley Point C and give them the financial backing to bid for new business and supply chain contracts. This includes arrangement fees for loans, invoice finance and asset finance facilities.

The fund can also be used by businesses that provide indirect services to the power plant through an agreed contract such as hotels, transport, catering, facilities management and security services.

The Bank will also be helping businesses navigate the tendering and supply chain process and direct businesses to the Hinkley Supply Chain Team which consists of EDF Energy and the Somerset Chamber of Commerce.

David Beaumont, South West Regional Director, SME Banking, Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking said: “Hinkley Point is a huge investment for the South West and the UK and we want to help small and medium-sized businesses take advantage of the opportunities that exist in the supply chain.

“Whether it’s construction, catering or transport services, our £100m fund and support will ensure that businesses have the financial backing they need to capitalise on this multi-billion pound construction project.”