LinkedIn reaches half a billion members worldwide including 23m in the UK

25 April 2017 | By LLB Reporter

LinkedIn

London revealed as the most connected city in the world

LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, is today celebrating reaching 500 million members worldwide, including 23 million members in the UK with London topping the list as the most connected city in the world. The UK has seen more than 3 million professionals sign up since January 2016 when the site announced reaching 20 million members.

“A professional community of this size has never existed until now, so we want to say thank you to every single one of our 23 million UK members for helping us create a global community like no other,” said LinkedIn’s Darain Faraz

To celebrate the milestone, LinkedIn has released some facts about how connected its 500 million strong community is:

Top 5 most connected countries

No.CountryAvg Connections
1United Arab Emirates211
2Netherlands188
3Singapore152
4United Kingdom144
5Denmark143

Top 5 most connected places

NoCityAvg Connections
1London, United Kingdom307
2Amsterdam, Netherlands288
3San Francisco Bay Area, USA241
4Greater Jakarta, Indonesia225
5Milan, Italy221

Faraz continued: “Taking small, simple, regular steps to feed and grow your professional network will help you accelerate your career, whether that means landing a new job, climbing the ladder at your current organisation or switching industries.”

“Every single connection you make opens up an average of 400 new people that you could get introduced to and build relationships with, taking you one step closer to reaching your career goals.”

To find out more about this milestone you can read this blog post https://blog.linkedin.com/2017/april/24/the-power-of-linkedins-500-million-community

