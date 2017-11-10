Lidl's new gin sales hit record high

Here’s why

Lidl UK’s brand new Christmas Hortus Gin Liqueurs have flown off the shelves as customers are thrilled by the trendy new gin liqueurs

The fruity gin liqueurs sold at a record rate as customers fell in love with the in-gin-eous flavours! For the first five days since the pink gin liqueurs hit the shelves nationwide, Lidl sold 406 bottles per hour (equating to seven bottles per minute) as customers headed straight to stores to try the brand new seasonal spirits.

Facebook lit up when Lidl shared a post alerting customers to the new spirits being “Gin store now” on 31st October, organically reaching nearly 6 million people and generating 80,000 reactions and almost 50,000 comments. The lovely looking gin post was shared over 18,000 times as gin lovers passed on the fantastic news.

Though stocks are selling through fast owing to record-breaking popularity, the wonderful gins will be back early December in healthy numbers.

The two brand-new Hortus Gin Liqueurs – ‘Rhubarb and Ginger’ and ‘Scottish Raspberry’ – are hand crafted and traditionally distilled in copper stills, priced at just £11.99 each.

These new gin liqueurs join Lidl’s existing Hortus gin range, which includes the seasonal Hortus Sloe Gin, Hortus Oriental Spiced Gin and Hortus Original London Dry Gin – all available for £15.99 from Lidl stores nationwide and also perfect for festive cocktails to spice things up over the season.

Paul Gibson, Buying Director for Lidl UK explained, “It’s fantastic to see how well customers have responded to our new gin liqueur offering. We’re excited to be bringing innovative products to our ever-growing spirits range, including our increasingly popular Hortus range of artisan gins and now gin liqueurs. Due to popular demand the Hortus Gin Liqueurs – both ‘Rhubarb and Ginger’ and ‘Scottish Raspberry’ flavours – will be back in early December to carry through into the New year.”