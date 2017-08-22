Lidl becomes the UK’s seventh largest supermarket

Overtakes Waitrose

Lidl has overtaken Waitrose to become as the UK’s seventh largest supermarket, according to figures published today.

The German-owned budget retailer’s sales grew by 18.9 per cent in the 12 weeks to 13 August, taking its market share to a new record high of 5.2 per cent and making it the UK’s seventh largest grocer.

Industry data from Kantar Worldpanel shows this puts Lidl ahead of upmarket Waitrose, who has already fallen behind Aldi, which is the fifth biggest chain, suggesting that consumers are turning discount shops.

The ‘big four’, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons still lead the way but their combined share slipped below 69 per cent, down from more than 76 per cent five years ago and looks set to fall further in the coming months.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retailer and consumer insight at Kantar said ten million households visited the retailer in the past 12 weeks and Lidl is growing sales 40 per cent faster with families than with households without children.

“Families tend to buy more items each time they shop, so strong growth with this demographic has helped Lidl to increase its average basket size year on year,” he said.

He added: “Overall supermarket sales grew by four per cent year on year, although disappointing weather hit summer favourites hard during the past month.

“Ice cream sales were down nine per cent as consumers huddled indoors, while sales of burgers slumped by 25 per cent – an £8m loss year on year – as rain dampened the nations appetite for barbecues.”