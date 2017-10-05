Licence row: Uber trying to woo Londoners with 'guilt trip' 

Here’s why

Just last month transport for London (TfL) had stripped Uber of licence citing that the operator was not “fit and proper”. Following this, the cab operator had started an online petition to gather noise around the issue, but little did anyone know that Uber would begin a video campaign about its drivers on social networking site and send viewers on a ‘guilt trip’.

On September 23, Uber lost its licence in the city after the regulator found the San Francisco-based company lacking in “corporate responsibility”. This decision can reportedly put at risk jobs of 40,000 Uber drivers.

Immediately after the decision, the cab operator started an online petition asking the Mayor to reverse this decision and has been successful in collecting as many as 852,359 supporters so far.

There is a parallel campaign going on in Facebook where Uber is sharing videos into the lives of its cab drivers in an effort to evoke an emotional response from the authorities. Starting 28 September, the eight videos give a glimpse into the lives of drivers whose livelihoods depends on the operation of this cab service.

The videos are getting mixed responses. While one viewer wrote: “I feel for you, I really do, but Uber should play by the rules. If they get it sorted quickly then it’s loads of jobs saved”, there was another who commented: “This is pretty low trying to guilt trip people into fighting for you. Maybe act within the law and show some corporate responsibility”.

Uber’s new chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi also visited London this week to meet with the head of transport regulator in a bid to keep operating in the city. The San Francisco-based company is now appealing against this decision.