Liberal Democrats will not enter into a coalition government

GE2017 the latest

Tim Farron the Liberal Democrat leader said Sunday that the party will not enter in to a coalition government.

Farron reiterated there will be “no circumstances whatsoever” that the part will enter into a coalition with the Conservatives or Labour following 8 June election.

On ITV 1’s Peston on Sunday show Farron was asked his party would prop up a minority government, Farron said: “No, because what is very clear at this moment is that we have an official opposition which has not been behaving like an alternative government but is not even behaving like an opposition.”

“It’s neither fish nor fowl on the biggest issue that has faced us for generations.”

“What Britain needs in this election is clarity and a contest. Theresa May has called this election because she believes it’ll be a coronation.”

“The Liberal Democrats are determined to make it a contest with a clear alternative position, and I don’t want people thinking a vote for the Liberal Democrats is a proxy for anything else.”