Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron fights hard ‘against Brexit’

The Liberal Democrat leader, Tim Farron MP is to visit three marginal London seats as the party prepares to fight hard “against Brexit.”

Farron is to be joined by former cabinet members, Sir Vince Cable and Sir Ed Davey.

It is thought that Farron will fight hard in Surbiton and Kingston. Sir Ed is seeking to make a comeback in Surbiton to overturn the conservatives.

Speaking on the party’s first day of their campaign Farron is thought to say: “The Liberal Democrats are ready to paint swathes of London and the country yellow again.”

“Britain needs a strong opposition with pro-European MPs like Ed Davey, Vince Cable and Sarah Olney who will hold this government account.”

“Every Liberal Democrat MP elected is a blow to Theresa May’s hard Brexit agenda.”

“Millions of people across the country are deeply worried about the direction our country is heading in. This is their chance to change Britain’s future and stop a disastrous hard Brexit.”