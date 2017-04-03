Liam Fox claims British businesses are “firing on all cylinders”

Here’s what Fox had to say

The British trade secretary Liam Fox has said prior to his visit to South-East Asia to get interest for post-Brexit deals, that British businesses are “firing on all cylinders.”

Prior to his trip, Fox said: “My message to companies and investors looking to do business with the UK is that we remain an outward-looking country, firing on all cylinders and a champion of global trade. We are most definitely open for business.”

“The UK has a well-established and strong relationship with the countries of South-East Asia, built on a foundation of shared values and interests and we want this partnership to continue to flourish.”

Today Fox is due to arrive in the Philippines for trade talks, in 2015 British exports rose there by 38 per cent.

Fox is due to meet with President Rodrigo Duterte and other business leaders there. In total Fox, will talk to some 600 business and trade organisations as Malaysia is Britain’s second largest export market.