LGBT rainbow flag creator Gilbert Baker has died

Gilbert Baker the rainbow flag creator

Gilbert Baker was famous for creating the LGBT rainbow flag which became symbolic for the gay community. He passed away peacefully at his home in New York, he was 65 years-old.

Gilbert designed the eight-coloured flag in 1978 for the gay freedom day which is now known as pride parade.

Gilberts long-time friend broke the news on twitter and said: “My dearest friend in the world is gone. Clive Baker gave the world the rainbow flag, he gave me forty years of love and friendship.”

Dustin Lance Black who is a screenwriter and wrote the play for Milk said on twitter: “Rainbows weep. Our world is far less colourful without you, my love. Gilbert Baker gave us the rainbow flag to unite us. Unite again.”

The original flag that Gilbert created had eight colours, each colour represented:

Pink for sexuality

Red for life

Orange for healing

Yellow for sunlight

Green for nature

Turquoise for art

Indigo for harmony

Violet for the human spirit

Cleve Jones posted on twitter a photo his friend with the former President Barrack Obama. Jones had invited mourners to pay their respects and remember his under the rainbow flag in the Castro district of San Francisco.