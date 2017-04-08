Leading City of London law firm partners with Polish business organisation

Kate Boguslawska, a Partner at Carter Lemon Camerons LLP

Carter Lemon Camerons LLP, a leading City of London-based law firm has partnered with Polish Business Link for the coming year.

The partnership with Polish Business Link, a business-focused networking and events organisation, is designed to help Polish and a diverse range of other entrepreneurs grow their businesses in domestic and global markets.

Carter Lemon Camerons LLP and Polish Business Link will mark the start of their partnership with an event for members of the organisation set to take place at the law firm’s offices in the City of London on Wednesday 26 April 2017.

Kate Boguslawska, a Partner at Carter Lemon Camerons LLP who works closely with Polish businesses and individuals in the UK, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to establish this partnership with Polish Business Link.”

“Organisations such as Polish Business Link will be vital in maintaining and growing the extensive business relationships between the UK and Poland, following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU in March 2019.”

“We look forward to working closely with Polish Business Link over the course of the next year.”