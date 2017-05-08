Labour donor Michael Foster runs against Corbyn to be party leader

This is why

Michael Foster has declared that he is going to run against Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in Islington North.

Foster wrote in the Standard Monday, he made his decision with a “heavy heart.”

The donor’s family donated £400,000 to the Labour party since 2010. Foster claims that Corbyn has “no interest” in winning power and said: “He, John McDonnell, Diane Abbott and Emily Thornberry put their idealised socialist utopia -their grasp on power within Labour — above their duty to Britain and to the Labour Party itself.”

“These are despicable acts of selfishness.”