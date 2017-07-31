Kids Company ex directors face directorship bans  

Following collapse of the charity

The former directors of collapsed charity Keeping Kids Company are facing company directorship bans of up to six years following an investigation, the Insolvency Service announced today.

In a statement they said that business secretary Greg Clark is to bringing proceedings against former directors of the charity with the intention to bring disqualification proceedings following an investigation by the Insolvency Service, an executive agency of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

The charity, which provided support to vulnerable young children and young adults, collapsed in 2015 just a month after being awarded a £3m grant from the government following allegations of mismanagement.

A total of nine directors are listed including Alan Yentob, who was creative director at the BBC at the time.

Others named are; Sunetra Devi Atkinson, Erica Jane Bolton, Richard Gordonn Handover, Vincent Gerald O’Brien, Francesca Mary Robinson, Jane Tyler, Andrew Webster.

The founder and chief executive Camila Batmanghelidjh was not formally a director at the time the charity collapsed, but the Insolvency Service said the proceedings will allege that she acted as a de facto director and should therefore also be disqualified from running or controlling other companies.

A spokesperson for the Insolvency Service said: “We can confirm that the Insolvency Service has written to the former directors of Keeping Kids Company informing them that the Business Secretary intends to bring proceedings to have them disqualified from running or controlling companies for periods of between two-and-a-half and six years.

“As this matter will now be tested in the Court it is not appropriate to comment further.”