Ken Livingstone waits over hearing on Hitler comments
Here’s what happened
The former Mayor of London, Ken Livingstone case will resume on Tuesday where he will learn his fate as to whether or not he will be expelled over a controversial ‘purported’ claim that Adolf Hitler supported the creation of a Jewish state.
Livingstone has been suspended since April last year following a radio interview in which it is claimed that Hitler supported Zionism in the thirties before he “went mad and ended up killing six million Jews.”
Before the hearing, Livingstone said: “I’m always hopeful. It’s pretty fair. The injustice was actually suspending me for something I hadn’t said. “
“Have I said anything that wasn’t true? All the Jewish activists who spoke on my behalf yesterday, all actually confirmed what I said was true.”
“The big difference is that, though I said that Hitler supported Zionism, MPs like John Mann were immediately claiming that I said Hitler was a Zionist.”
“That was repeated on the Jewish Chronicle website with appalling other stories saying that I said Jews were like Nazis, none of this is true.”
“So, as long as the truth prevails, we will be ok.”