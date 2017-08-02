Kayne West sues Lloyd’s of London insurers over cancelled tour

Here’s why…

Us rapper Kanye West is suing Lloyd’s of London insurers for $10m over a dispute regarding 21 tour dates that he cancelled last year.

West infamously cancelled dates on his Saint Pablo tour after he was hospitalised for ‘exhaustion’ and spent eight days in a psychiatric centre in Los Angeles.

The pop star and his tour company, Very Good Touring, claim Lloyd’s are suggesting they may not pay out because the cancellations were as a result of a medical condition caused by marijuana use, something West denies.

Lawyer Howard King who represents West and his company wrote in court papers: “They [have not] provided anything approaching a coherent explanation about why they have not paid, or any indication if they will ever pay or even make a coverage decision, implying that Kanye’s use of marijuana may provide them with the basis to deny the claim.”

King, denies allegations that marijuana use led to West’s ‘serious, debilitating medical condition’ as an ‘unsupportable contention.’

He also accused Lloyd’s of ‘maliciously’ sharing confidential information with news outlets about Kanye West.

A spokesperson for Lloyd’s of London said the company wouldn’t comment on active cases.