Just Eat appoints Peter Plumb as Chief Executive Officer

Here’s what you need to know about him

Just Eat, a leading global marketplace for online food delivery, announces that following a thorough process it has appointed Peter Plumb as Chief Executive Officer and as an Executive Director with effect from 18 September 2017. Peter will replace Paul Harrison who is fulfilling that role on an interim basis and who will then continue in his permanent role as Chief Financial Officer.

Peter’s most recent role was Chief Executive Officer of Moneysupermarket Group PLC, a position he held from February 2009 until he stepped down in May of this year. In his eight years as CEO, Peter guided the business to a market leadership position, led the acquisition of MoneySavingExpert.com, and oversaw a six-fold increase in its share price. Prior to Moneysupermarket.com, Peter was UK Managing Director of dunnhumby Limited, General Manager Europe of Disney Consumer Products, and International Director of Dyson Appliances Limited. Peter is also a Non-Executive Director of The Co-operative Group Limited.

Andrew Griffith, Interim Chairman of Just Eat, said: “Peter has an excellent track record of creating value for shareholders in high growth consumer digital businesses. His passion for customers and innovation, as well as his international experience in driving brands, and proven capability to retain, deepen and build senior management teams, made him a standout choice for the Board. Just Eat is the leading company in its sector and Peter’s expertise will ensure we continue to build on this platform.

“I would also like to express the Board’s appreciation of Paul Harrison, our Chief Financial Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer, who has ensured that the Company has maintained its positive trajectory during the interim period. Working alongside Peter, Paul will have a broad and growing role within the business and together they will provide outstanding leadership to Just Eat.

Peter Plumb said: “I’m delighted to be joining Just Eat at such an exciting time. The talented team has built an innovative service into a truly international platform with clear leadership positions in many markets around the world. I look forward to working with the Just Eat family of employees and restaurant owners to help more people around the world enjoy the food they love, wherever they are and whenever they want.”