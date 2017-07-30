JP Morgan Chase & Co goes green to help ‘protect the environment’

This is what they said

Banking giant JP Morgan has announced this weekend that they will be relying on nothing but renewable energy by 2020 and will facilitate $200bn through clean financing until 2025.

The banking giant operates in more than 60 countries, has over 5,000 properties and currently finances around $16bn per annum on clean financing through wind and solar projects, whereby in 2016 they provided $2bn tax equity.

Jamie Dimon, the chief executive said: “Business must play a leadership role in creating solutions that protect the environment and grow the economy.

“This global investment leverages the firm’s resources and our people’s expertise to make our operations more energy efficient and provide clients with the resources they need to develop more sustainable products and services.”