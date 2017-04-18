Jeremy Corbyn says Labour will offer an ‘effective alternative’

Here’s what Corbyn had to say

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said Tuesday that he welcomes Theresa May’s decision ask MPs to vote for a general election.

Corbyn said that Labour will offer the country an “effective alternative” to the conservative party.

Corbyn said in a statement: “I welcome the Prime Minister’s decision to give the British people the chance to vote for a government that will put the interests of the majority first.”

“Labour will be offering the country an effective alternative to a government that has failed to rebuild the economy, delivered falling living standards and damaging cuts to our schools and NHS.”

“In the last couple of weeks, Labour has set out policies that offer a clear and credible choice for the country. We look forward to showing how Labour will stand up for the people of Britain.”

Former prime minister David Cameron who quit Downing street last year following the UK’s Brexit vote, hailed May’s decision to hold a general election as “brave and right”

Cameron said on twitter: “Brave - and right - decision by PM @Theresa_May. My very best wishes to all Conservative candidates. @Conservatives”

Corbyn also posted his statement on twitter saying: “I welcome the PM’s decision to give the British people the chance to vote for a government that will put the interests of the majority first.”

However, YouGov tweeted their poll: “With the PM calling a general election for 8 June, here’s YouGov’s most recent voting intention Con - 44% Lab - 23% LD - 12% UKIP - 10%”