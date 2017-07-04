Jean-Claude Juncker spits the dummy with a rant at EU Parliament

Here’s what happened

Tuesday, Jean-Claude Juncker launched a scathing attack on the EU Parliament saying they’re “ridiculous” simply because many MEPs were a no show.

The president of Parliament, Antonio Tajani ordered Juncker to be more “respectful” after his continuous outbursts as only 30 something MEPs tunred up, out of 700.

Juncker said that members were not being “serious” about the debate after starting his speech by saying thank you to those members “who have actually taken the trouble to turn out.”

Tajani kept asking that Juncker adopt a “more respectful attitude” and he added: “You may criticise the Parliament but the Commission does not control the Parliament.”

Juncker replied: “There are only a few members in the plenary to control the commission, you are ridiculous.”

Tajani hit back again and ordered Juncker to “change his language,” and Juncker’s response was: “I will never again attend a meeting of this kind.

“The commission is under the control of the parliament but the parliament has to respect even the presidencies of smaller countries, which is what the parliament is not doing.”

Despite many MEPs were not being in Parliament itself most were actually in the building and almost 700 MEPs had registered their daily vote.

