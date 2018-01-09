January jobs rush? 20 per cent increase in jobs advertised as Britain returns to work

A record 54,000 jobs were advertised on totaljobs in the first week of 2018. 20 per cent more than the same week last year

Britain’s job market continued to thrive in the first week of 2018, figures released by totaljobs have revealed. A record 54,000 jobs were advertised on totaljobs between 1st and the 7th January 2018, 9,000 (20 per cent) more than in the same period last year.

The data reveals that Travel, Leisure & Tourism (+53 per cent) and Customer Services (+42 per cent) were among the fastest moving sectors, while 1,000 extra engineering roles were advertised on totaljobs. While in spite of Brexit uncertainty, the UK saw a 10 per cent increase in the number of jobs advertised in Banking and Finance.

Looking across the UK, the picture was positive with all regions showing annual growth in terms of the number of available jobs in the first week of 2018. The North West and London were among the strongest, with 27 per cent and 38 per cent more roles advertised year-on-year respectively.

Key industries in London were in-line with the UK-wide trends, including growth in education (+112 per cent) and travel and tourism (61 per cent), while the outlook looks positive for the banking (24 per cent) and legal (25 per cent) professions. In the North West, jobs growth in telecommunications was as high as 64 per cent with an increase of 21 per cent in banking and 12 per cent in technology looking optimistic for the region.

David Clift, HR Director at totaljobs said:

“Despite political and economic uncertainty, the UK job market thrived in 2017 with unemployment reaching its lowest level in 42 years. Our data suggests that this momentum is set to continue into 2018, with 20 per cent more jobs available now than a year ago.

“The good news for people looking to make their next career move is that there is a wide choice of vacancies available, right across the UK.”