Italian court bans Uber over unfair competition

Another country bans Uber

An Italian court has banned Uber and further banned any advertising of any Uber apps or they could face a fine of 10,000 euros per day for breach of the ruling. Uber has ten days to end all of its apps across Italy.

The court in Rome upheld a complaint that was filed by taxi unions and Uber said in a Statement: “We are shocked by the Italian’s court decision and will appeal.”

“Thousands of professional, licensed drivers use the Uber app to make money and provide reliable transportation at the push of a button for Italians.”

A Milan court two years banned the UberPop app saying in 2015 it was unfair competition of the country’s drivers and a court in Turin in a subsequent case upheld that ruling.