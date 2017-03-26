Investment firm Endless rescues Jones Bootmaker

Here’s what happened

Endless the investment firm has bought the bulk of Jones Bootmaker footwear chain which will save 840 jobs and 72 stores.

Alteri Investors who owned Brantano collapsed last week also owned Jones Bootmaker.

Investment firm Endless purchased the profitable areas of the business in a “pre-pack” deal with administrators.

They said: “We are delighted that we have been able to rescue such an iconic UK footwear brand as Jones Bootmaker, including a high proportion of stores and preserving a large number of jobs, especially given the current economic pressures faced by retailers across the UK,” said Will Wright, partner at KPMG and joint administrator.

“This deal recognises the value of Jones as a strong and popular High Street brand with a loyal customer base.”