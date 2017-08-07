Informi launches ‘how to start a business in 20 days’ eBook for budding SME owners

Here’s what you need to know

Informi, the website offering free practical advice and support for small businesses in the UK, has launched its first eBook aimed at helping people turn their business idea into reality.

The how to start a business in 20 days eBook contains practical advice and support for entrepreneurs of the future – with daily tips including how to prepare your elevator pitch, preparing your first business plan and building a budget.

A record 600,000 new small businesses were created during 2016, but one in four SME owners took longer than a year to feel confident in running their own business, while the Telegraph claims that 50 per cent of start-ups fail within five years. The eBook’s key aim is to help new SME owners consider every area of their company that needs to be fit for purpose prior to taking products and services to market. This should help to quickly install confidence, and avoid delays that could potentially prove fatal to success.

Darren Nicholls, product manager for Informi, said: “There’s a new company born every minute in the UK, but we are all too aware that a great deal of them fail to take off. Jumping straight in without a plan is a certain route to disaster; but over-planning could see you lose momentum and interest in your project.

This new eBook is designed to be the perfect solution, setting out a practical and manageable pathway designed to get your business up and running.”

The free eBook can be downloaded from the Informi website.