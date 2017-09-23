In a show of defiance against Trump, Iran ‘successfully’ test fires a new ballistic missile

Find out more

Tehran has test fired a new ballistic missile in a show of defiance against President Trumps UN speech he gave last Tuesday.

The new ballistic missiles that is capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads has a range of 1,200km, this is most likely going to infuriate Washington.

State broadcaster, IRIB news agency recorded the test firing of the Khoramshahr ballistic missile, plus showing the onboard camera to a military parade on Friday.

IRIB news agency said: “You are seeing images of the successful test of the Khoramshahr ballistic missile with a range of 2,000 km, the latest missile of our country.”

They added: “This is the third Iranian missile with a range of 2,000 km [1,200km].

President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran will strengthen their missile capabilities and will not seek permission from any other country “as a deterrent”, Tehran signed a pact and agreed to restrict their nuclear programme.

General Amir Hatami, Iran’s defence minister spoke about the missile;’s unique specifications, he said: “The ability to evade the enemy’s air defence line and to be guided from the moment of launch until the target is hit turns Khoramshahr into a tactical missile.”

Hatami added that Tehran will “not seek permission from any country for producing various kinds of missile.”

President Trump said Tuesday, speaking at the United Nation General Assembly that a “small group of rogue regimes” are bent on “death and destruction.”

Rhouhani responded to Trump and said a “rogue newcomer to international politics,” he deplores Trumps “ignorant, absurd and hateful rhetoric.”