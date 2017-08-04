How to decide a name for your home

Take a look

According to new research by Royal Mail, UK homeowners are turning to literature, TV and radio for inspiration when it comes to naming their home.

Locations in children’s classic, Anne of Green Gables, The Simpsons and radio soap The Archers appear on the most homes in the country. The iconic places feature on 2,585, 831 and 683 homes respectively. Green Gables is the farm that Anne is sent to from the orphanage; Springfield is the home to The Simpsons while Honeysuckle is the home of Adam Macy and Ian Craig in the Archers.

Appearing four times in the top ten, BBC Radio 4’s The Archers is the most influential entertainment programme.

The top 10 are:

No Name Taken from No. of homes 1. Gables Farm that Anne is sent to in Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery 2585 2. Springfield Town in which The Simpsons live 831 3. Honeysuckle Adam Macy and Ian Craig’s home in The Archers 683 4. Glebe Retirement home for the Brookfield Archers in The Archers 516 5. Phoenix Name of the club in Phoenix Nights 394 6. Woodbine Home of the Barford’s in The Archers 290 7. Brookfield Home of the Archer family in The Archers 285 8. Evergreen Street that The Simpsons live on 243 9. Toad Hall Toad’s residence in Kenneth Grahame’s The Wind in the Willows 216 10. Acacia Road that Bananaman lives on 178

Royal Mail analysed more than 30 million addresses in its Postcode Address File to reveal the impact of TV, radio and literature on naming our homes.

Children’s literature clearly makes a lasting impression when it comes to christening a home. Acacia, the avenue where animated superhero, Bananaman lived, adorns on 138 houses around the country, while Toad Hall, from the Wind in the Willows, can be found on 216. While anyone on the lookout for Doctor Who’s Tardis would find 56 homes named after the time travelling police box.

Steve Rooney, Head of Royal Mail’s Address Management Unit, said: “It is clear that literature and popular TV and radio programmes have a huge influence on our lives, so much so that we want to live in the iconic locations that we have grown to love.

“We deliver mail to over 30 million addresses, six days a week, which puts us in the unique position of being able to see the amazing house names that people choose. It is great to see that the iconic literary classics are proudly sitting alongside the more contemporary names on the list.”