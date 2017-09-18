How to catch consumers’ eyes

This is what you need to know

If you’ve launched a company or a product, your primary concern is probably generating attention among consumers. Of course, you’ll also want to make sure the company is secure on its own, and that you have the resources and/or inventory you need to meet increased demand when it comes. But ultimately, the success of the business will be about whether or not you can catch consumers’ eyes, hold their attention, and deliver something they want or need more of. Or at least, that’s one simple way to boil it down!

Unfortunately, as you may have already learned, catching a consumer’s eye is easier said than done. Stop and think for a moment about whatever business you’re in. There’s a good bet that when you think about it, there is all kinds of competition out there.

Vying for space in any given market is about beating out that competition, not only with the quality of your company’s offerings, but with your ability to generate interest through presentation and marketing efforts. Here we’ll simply look to put forth a few ideas for a successful approach.

One of the first things you should think about is packaging, either physical or digital. It stands to reason that if there are, say, a hundred similar companies with similar products, the few with the most eye-catching packaging will often appeal to the most consumers.

And that doesn’t necessarily mean it has to be loud or vibrant! It can be, certainly, but sometimes the most effective logos are merely uniform, different, and memorable. I’ll single out Sun Potion to demonstrate this concept, as it has a fairly bland but very effective logo. This is a company selling supplements, essentially, which is about as competitive as it gets.

But the pale gold packaging, bold font, and underlying design can certainly draw the eye on a shelf full of similar products. This is not to say you should imitate this specific design – but it’s an example of how even something understated can be effective as long as it’s recognizable and conveys the name and purpose of the product.

The next thing you’ll want to consider, almost regardless of what type of company you’re launching, is designing a mobile component. Specifically, that means making an app available to consumers. This can generate business in any number of different ways. If they happen to visit your website, they’ll (hopefully) see where they can download an app for easier access.

But you also open yourself up to more exposure simply through app stores and write-ups. Your app will be listed in a category, and will have the chance of being mentioned in lists of “the best apps for ____” depending on your industry.

Appy Pie and a few similar services have actually made it fairly easy to design your own app even if you don’t have much of a coding or web development foundation to build on. And rest assured for the reasons just listed and others, building an app is now every bit as important as having your own website.

Perhaps the most important thing, at least once you’ve built up a little bit of structure with a site, an app, and good product design and presentation, is to offer perks to people who visit your platforms or engage with your products! It’s one thing to simply see products and services listed; it’s quite another to see special offerings or coupons.

In some cases, you may be able to do a little bit of outreach with this as well. Sites like Coupontopay.com essentially aggregate current offerings from all kinds of different companies, and by getting in with a service like that you’re reaching new consumers. But even if you’re doing it on your own, offering promotions through your app or online, or even via social media, is a great way to get consumers who might otherwise be indifferent to pay attention.

Hopefully this has given you a few things to think about and a few methods to keep in mind for when the time comes to ramp up consumer outreach. There’s a lot of effort involved, but these are certainly among the tried and true ways to generate more attention from consumers.