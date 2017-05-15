HOK and Condeco announce specialist workplace partnership

Here’s why

Collaboration to offer complete occupancy and change management consultancy

HOK, London is a global design, architecture, engineering and planning firm, and Condeco, a specialist global provider of workspace utilisation technologies, have announced a new partnership. Together they will provide workplace occupancy and change management consultancy to corporate clients.

The partnership will combine the complementary technology and strategic workplace knowledge of both organisations. Companies will benefit from Condeco’s expertise using sensor technology to generate sophisticated workplace utilisation data. This will be applied with HOK’s extensive workplace strategy, planning and design experience, which sees them interpret data and analytics to change the workplace. The service will deliver a one-stop-shop of innovative solutions and strategic advice for the complete management of the workplace environment, including optimising utilisation.

The two organisations are already working in collaboration on projects with a number of clients, including a global financial services company. This new agreement formalises their partnership approach, opening up the potential for new workplace consultancy opportunities for both companies.

Lee Daniels, HOK’s regional leader of consulting EMEA said: “This is a great opportunity for both companies to offer clients a complete workplace package.”

“The game is changing and technologies to manage corporate workplaces are becoming more effective and enabling employees to have more control of their spaces.”

“Working in partnership with Condeco will create opportunities for both organisations, as HOK’s consulting group offers portfolio planning, workplace and change management services, which Condeco is now able to offer to their client base as additional services.”

David Howorth, Condeco managing director UK, Middle East and Africa, said: “Condeco are delighted to announce our strategic partnership with HOK,” adds “Together we’ll be able to put real intelligence into our clients’ hands, not only delivering real-time insights on how their workplaces are being used, but also strategies to improve utilisation.”

“This becomes invaluable as trends towards flexible, remote and more collaborative working shake up the work environment. Combining our market-leading occupancy sensing technology with HOK’s data analysis expertise will provide a comprehensive solution to real estate management.”

“Our partnership will give customers access to the kind of in-depth analysis on their real estate portfolio that enables them to create data-driven strategies for their business.”

The partnership between Condeco and HOK will focus initially on joint client projects in the United Kingdom and European markets.