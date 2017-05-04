Here are some of the Duke of Edinburgh’s most memorable gaffes
Do you remember any of these?
The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip announced his retirement from royal duties. Here are some of his greatest gaffes that’s sparked outrage and laughter.
- In 1986 during a World Wildlife Fund meeting, the Prince said “If it has got four legs and it is not a chair, if it has got two wings and it flies but is not an aeroplane, and if it swims and it is not a submarine, the Cantonese will eat it.”
- During a state visit to China in 1986, he said to British students “If you stay here much longer, you’ll all be slitty-eyed.”
- In 1994, the Prince shouted to the Queen who was talking with hosts “Yak, yak, yak; come on get a move on.”
- In 2001, a 13-year-old boy in Salford said to the Prince “I want to go space.” He said in reply to him “you are to fat to be an astronaut.”
- A Palace reception was being held for British Indians in 2009. Whilst looking at a businessman’s name badge, he said to Atul Patel “There’s a lot of your family in tonight.”
- During a visit to Australia in 2002, he was talking to an aborigine entrepreneur and asked him “Do you still throw spears at each other?”
- In 2013, he said to a Filipino nurse at Luton hospital “The Philippines must be half empty as you’re all running the NHS.”
- In 2015, he said to a RAF photographer “Just take the F***ing picture.