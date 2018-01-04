Harveys and Bensons for Beds secure finance to reduce dependence on Steinhoff

Here’s why

Harveys and Bensons for Beds today confirmed that they have secured a new two-year independent finance facility through Pepkor Europe that will replace Steinhoff’s planned investment in full.

The new facility will be used to support the future growth of both businesses as well as its manufacturing division with factories in Bridgend, Huntingdon and Taunton.

The news comes on the back of the successful start to a new five-point business strategy which group CEO, Stuart Machin has implemented since joining the business in the summer of 2017.

Stuart Machin, Group CEO for Harveys and Bensons for Beds said:

“Harveys, Bensons for Beds and our manufacturing businesses have always been run independently and for British customers. This new finance facility will allow us to continue to build on the progress we’ve made in the last few months.

“We face the new year with new confidence, focused on delivering great customer service and stylish, quality products at great value prices, executing our transformation plan for Harveys and continuing with our plans to manufacture even more of our great products in the UK.”