Great British coffee habits across the UK for National Coffee Week 2017
Here’s some interesting facts
Smarter, the UK connected kitchen company behind the world’s first Wi-Fi-enabled kettle and coffee machine, surveyed coffee drinkers in Britain to find out some of the truths behind those habits in light of this week’s National Coffee Week 10th – 16th April.
We found that different personality types choose certain types of coffees!
- Cappuccino drinkers are thoughtful
- Latte drinkers are extroverted
- Flat White drinkers are optimistic
- Mocha drinkers are anxious
- Espresso drinkers are generous
- Americano drinkers are introverted
We also found out that
One in six Brits drink coffee just to procrastinate at work. when asked their main reason for drinking coffee:
- A third of Brits (33 per cent) have a coffee for the taste
- A quarter of Brits (28 per cent) choose a coffee simply to wake up them
- One in six (17 per cent) make a coffee to procrastinate at work
If allowed one coffee a day, two thirds of Brits would have it before work
When asked when they drink their coffee:
- Two thirds (65 per cent) of Brits would have it pre-9am
- A quarter (23 per cent) would have it post-lunch
The average Brit spends £520 a year on high street coffees
When asked if they buy a coffee on route to work:
- 50 per cent of Brits buy a coffee on the way to work
- Spending an average of £10 per week = £520 a year
- One in five Brits spends upwards of £20 a week on high street coffee
2 seconds is the optimum time for dunking biscuits
When asked if they dunk and if so, how long for:
- Over half of Brits (57 per cent) dunk biscuits in their coffee
- Majority of respondents (70 per cent) do so for 2 seconds per biscuit
- One in 5 Brits adds a cheeky shot to their coffee to get through the day
When asked if they add alcohol to their coffee between 9am-5pm:
- One in five (20 per cent) admitted to doing so