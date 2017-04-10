Great British coffee habits across the UK for National Coffee Week 2017

Here’s some interesting facts

Smarter, the UK connected kitchen company behind the world’s first Wi-Fi-enabled kettle and coffee machine, surveyed coffee drinkers in Britain to find out some of the truths behind those habits in light of this week’s National Coffee Week 10th – 16th April.

We found that different personality types choose certain types of coffees!

Cappuccino drinkers are thoughtful

Latte drinkers are extroverted

Flat White drinkers are optimistic

Mocha drinkers are anxious

Espresso drinkers are generous

Americano drinkers are introverted

We also found out that

One in six Brits drink coffee just to procrastinate at work. when asked their main reason for drinking coffee:

A third of Brits (33 per cent) have a coffee for the taste

A quarter of Brits (28 per cent) choose a coffee simply to wake up them

One in six (17 per cent) make a coffee to procrastinate at work

If allowed one coffee a day, two thirds of Brits would have it before work

When asked when they drink their coffee:

Two thirds (65 per cent) of Brits would have it pre-9am

A quarter (23 per cent) would have it post-lunch

The average Brit spends £520 a year on high street coffees

When asked if they buy a coffee on route to work:

50 per cent of Brits buy a coffee on the way to work

Spending an average of £10 per week = £520 a year

One in five Brits spends upwards of £20 a week on high street coffee

2 seconds is the optimum time for dunking biscuits

When asked if they dunk and if so, how long for:

Over half of Brits (57 per cent) dunk biscuits in their coffee

Majority of respondents (70 per cent) do so for 2 seconds per biscuit

One in 5 Brits adds a cheeky shot to their coffee to get through the day

When asked if they add alcohol to their coffee between 9am-5pm: