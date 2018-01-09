Grant Thornton’s partner profits skyrocket

New figures show

Leading business and financial adviser Grant Thornton UK LLP has continued to take bold steps to drive its purpose-led strategy, radically reshaping its portfolio to help shape a vibrant economy. The UK’s first shared enterprise professional services firm continues to differentiate itself in the market, working with dynamic UK organisations.

Against the backdrop of market volatility, complexity and uncertainty, Grant Thornton has taken bold steps to reshape its client portfolio, replacing 20 per cent of profits through exiting certain streams of business and investing in others aligned to its purpose-led business strategy. As a result the firm saw growth in all three of its stated impact areas.

Post tax profit up 10.3 per cent to £75 million

Average distributable profit per partner up almost 7 per cent to £407,000

Revenue of £500m; underlying revenue growth on a like-for-like basis was 2.5 per cent

Sacha Romanovitch, CEO of Grant Thornton UK LLP commented: “2016/17 delivered results which gives us great cause for optimism. Our brand awareness is at an all-time high, we are growing our market share in each of the three impact areas outlined in our Vision 2020 strategy, and we are seeing the seeds of sustainable profit growth driven by a unique shared enterprise culture.

“2016/17 has been a year where we turned our business inside-out, aligning everything we do to our clear purpose of shaping a vibrant economy. Our ability to gain and sustain market share, as well as our increased brand awareness, clearly demonstrates that our purpose-led strategy is resonating with the market. This positions us well for future growth as we turn increased awareness into valuable commercial outcomes for our clients and our business.”