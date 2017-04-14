Government blocks ban on smoking in pub beer gardens

What’s your thoughts?

The government has blocked a ban on smoking in London pub beer gardens with grave fears that many pubs will close.

Haringey Council put forward plans to extend the current ban on smoking inside pubs, bars and restaurants to their gardens.

However, government ministers have now blocked these plans saying it is a deemed bid to “ban adults enjoying their local pub garden,” according to the Telegraph.

MP Marcus Jones said: “Now Labour’s municipal killjoys have been caught with a smoking gun, trying to ban adults enjoying their local pub garden.”

“If implemented, these ill-founded proposals would lead to massive pub closures.”

“Conservatives in Government will be vetoing these Labour Party plans. Ahead of May’s local elections, local voters have a right to know the bad and mad ideas that are being peddled by Labour councillors.”

A spokesman for the mayor of London said to the Telegraph: “There is currently no signed and agreed deal on health devolution, and any decision on extending smoke-free areas would be for individual local authorities to take.”

A Labour spokesman said: “This is not Labour Party policy. It’s not something we are considering, nor is it something we will be considering,” according to the Telegraph.