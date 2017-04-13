Gibraltar: Spanish gunship in second ‘illegal incursion’

Cat and mouse

Officials have today confirmed the Spanish gunship the Infanta Cristina has made a second illegal incursion into British waters since 4 April.

The Royal Navy said that HMS Scimitar intercepted the gunship and ordered them to leave the area, shortly after 9am this morning.

The governemnt of Gibraltar said on Twitter: “Another Illegal incursion into #British #Gibraltar Territorial Waters by Spanish Navy ship Infanta Cristina today. #BGTW PC Stuart Poggio.”