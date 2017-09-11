Get a second passport with citizenship by an investment program

Here’s what you need to know

Getting a second passport can truly open up your world. Not only you will become the resident of a new country, but you can gain visa-free access for numerous countries. For example, if you have a second passport from EU you can travel to over 170 countries without needing a visa.

Therefore, even if you do not want to move out of your country you should still consider getting a second passport, at least for its advantages. We rounded up the best second passports and citizenship by investment programs so take a look if you want to find out where you can gain second citizenship with CBI.

Austria:

This is the one of the most valuable passports out there, and investment programs can help you get it. Unfortunately, this is also the most expensive option when it comes to obtaining a second passport with CBI. You will have to invest at least €10m in a business, or you can choose to donate between €2m and €4m. Besides that, you will also spend over $500,000 for this citizenship by investment program. However, if you do manage to get the Austrian second passport, you will gain access to 171 countries without a visa.

Nicaragua:

This is one of the best citizenship by investment programs since it is reasonably priced. You will need to invest at least $100,000, making Nicaragua the country that requires the most affordable sum. However, prices will rise in the future. This country has a second investment option as well. You can gain citizenship by purchasing a real estate that costs at least $50,000.

Cyprus:

Cyprus is another EU alternative. The country went through some rough times and citizenship by investment was one of its solutions. Since Cyprus used foreign depositors in order to recover, the state decided to offer Russian investors special deals for their help. Other investors can purchase a passport and citizenship with a €2.5m investment. After the completion of the investment you will get your papers and you will become a Cyprus citizen.

St. Kitts and Nevis:

Right now, St. Kitts is the most popular seller when it comes to second passports. And it isn’t difficult to get a St. Kitts passport, all you have to do is invest $500,000 in real estate or make a $250,000 donation. Investors do not need to live in the country or even visit it and there are no citizenship tests. Since most St. Kitts houses cost at least $800,000, it can be wiser to choose the donation alternative. The money will be given to the St. Kitts sugar fond.

Dominica: