Gatwick marks five years of consecutive growth and adds new double daily service to Qatar

New Qatar service announced adding to Gatwick’s global connectivity

London Gatwick achieved its 60th month of consecutive growth in February – marking five full years of month-on-month growth at the airport – as 3.0 million passengers travelled through last month, +0.7 per cent on 2017.

The airport is set to further increase the global connectivity it provides for passengers with Qatar Airways announcing a new route to Qatar, starting May 2018.

Gatwick’s busiest-ever February was fuelled by further significant growth in the airport’s long-haul routes, which were +16.7 per cent across the month. This helped to drive a +37.2 per cent rise in the volume of cargo handled by Gatwick.

The airport’s Asia routes performed particularly well in February, as thousands of passengers travelled to and from the Far East to celebrate Chinese New Year. Hong Kong saw a considerable percentage increase in passengers +74.4 per cent, while Tianjin’s growth also continued, +12.9 per cent year-on-year.

February was a busy month on Gatwick’s thriving transatlantic routes too – with Fort Lauderdale +80.0 per cent, Oakland, San Francisco +67.6 per cent and New York +43.4 per cent seeing the highest growth rates.

Due to demand, Norwegian announced that they will be providing passengers even more choice with additional frequencies, on transatlantic routes, adding 150,000 extra seats from Gatwick this summer. The airline also starts new routes to Austin and Chicago this March – adding to their new already popular Buenos Aires service which launched in February.