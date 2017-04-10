Fury as hundreds of people queue outside B&Q for new recycling bins

What a headache

Residents in Sutton queued for hours in a B&Q car park on Saturday to pick up new recycling bins as the council created “chaos.”

A B&Q employee said to the Sutton Guardian: The queue is absolutely tremendous.”

“There are about 150 cars parked in our car park so our customers can’t get in.”

“They have run out of stock so they’ve had to go to Croydon to get more bins.”

The employee added: “It’s a bit stressful to say the least.”

“The customers are getting angry and we are bearing the brunt of it.”

Veolia the environmental company, has taken over the Sutton’s recycling service to cut costs by £10.3m, according to the Sutton Guardian.

Manuel Abellan Councillor and vice chair of the environment and neighbourhood committee, at Sutton Council said: “We apologise unreservedly for the issues affecting the introduction of our new rubbish and recycling service.”

“On Saturday Veolia had thousands of green boxes and a plan in place to restock as needed. The huge demand caught them off guard. It is unacceptable that people had to queue for so long.”

Paul Scully Conservative MP said: “I spent two and half hours speaking to frustrated residents stuck in an entirely preventable shambles.”

Around 1,500 residents, staff and councillors went to the B&Q store and were furious, and said the situation was “a shambles.”

The general manager, Scott Edgell of Veolia South London said: “We are continuing to roll out the new rubbish and recycling collection service and are working hard to complete the transition process quickly.”

“We are working with Sutton Council and residents to resolve any issues as smoothly as possible.”

“We thank people for their patience and apologise for the inconvenience the introduction of these new services has caused.”

Furious residents wrote their views on twitter:

@Mayor_Sutton pitiful organisation today for recycling bins. Complete underest. of demand and waiting for lorry to empty before resupply! — TMI (@lbsTMI) April 8, 2017