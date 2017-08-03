Further speakers announced for WIRED RETAIL

This is what they said

WIRED has announced on Thursday, six further speakers for WIRED RETAIL, the one-day summit on the future of retail, taking place on Wednesday, October 11 at Kings Place, London.

WIRED RETAIL will once again gather dynamic experts from the retail giants, big brands and leading technology firms who are evolving the sector using digital technologies, and disrupting the way we buy and sell. Plus, there will be a new selection of startups and growth-stage companies offering innovative products and ideas for the retail industry.

This year WIRED is pleased to introduce the WIRED Retail Access Stage, which will present intimate fireside chats with entrepreneurial stars, partner panels and a first look at some of the hottest startups in the space. This stage will run concurrently with, and complement, the top-level ideas from the WIRED Retail Keynote Stage.

Newly confirmed speakers include:

Jeni Fisher, Business Development Manager Google Play Apps, UK & Nordics. Working with EMEA lifestyle and travel-app developers to build sustainable businesses on Google Play, Fisher curates Play Store editorial content across apps, games and digital content.

Jenny Griffiths, founder and CEO, Snap Fashion and Snap Tech. Still under 30 and an MBE, computer-science graduate Jenny Griffiths is one of the stars of the UK tech sector. A pioneer of visual-search technology, Snap Fashion allows users to shop using their own reference pictures.

Martin Harbech, director of retail and e-commerce, Facebook/Instagram. Harbech will share Facebook’s roadmaps for developing current platforms, as well as technologies such as VR and AR, to help retailers keep pace with consumers.

Jeremy Morris, Industry Head, Retail, Google. Morris leads relationships with Google’s partners across the retail and technology sectors, including omni-channel retailers. His team helps create and execute digital strategies across Google’s online platforms, including search, video, mobile and display.

Craig O’Donnell, Head of Information Systems, Landsec. Responsible for all technology across the Landsec property portfolio, O’Donnell’s areas of focus are digital strategy and innovation. He’ll be speaking about the future of bricks and mortar retailing, data harvesting and the impact of the Internet of Things.

Rahul Shah, Senior Vice President, Global Delivery, Customer Success & Community, Applause. Applause is a world leader in crowd testing digital experiences. Shah will talk about the post-app landscape, voice commerce, mobile commerce, AR/VR and the next wave of disruptive technologies.

Additional names will be announced over the coming weeks, along with information about workshops, briefings and those companies taking part in the WIRED Retail Startup Showcase.

Speakers already confirmed include:

John Vary, innovation manager, John Lewis. John Vary leads Room Y, the UK department store’s in-house skunkworks, and oversees the creation and development of special projects geared around multi-sensory experiences, as well as the company’s JLAB technology accelerator.

Annabel Kilner, commercial director, Made.com. Annabel Kilner heads up five markets for Made.com, the fast-growing designer furniture brand known for its success in linking online customers with in-store staff.

Daniel Murray, co-founder, Grabble. Serial entrepreneur and angel investor Daniel Murray is co-founder of Grabble, the UK’s fastest-growing fashion and lifestyle app. He is also the host of popular podcast The Secret Lives of Leaders.

Leila Martine, director, new device experiences, Microsoft UK. Leila Martine is responsible for introducing new and innovative Microsoft products to the UK market. One product, the HoloLens – shows how mixed reality can enable new ways of interaction between brand and customer.

Matthew Drinkwater, head of fashion innovation, London College of Fashion. As an award-winning influencer in wearable technology, Matthew Drinkwater is known for creating beautiful wearable tech which brings augmented reality and virtual reality into the real world.

Kira Radinsky, director of data science and chief scientist, eBay Israel. As the chief scientist and the director of data science at eBay, Dr Kira Radinsky is building the next generation of predictive data mining, deep learning and natural language processing solutions that will transform e-commerce.

Per Cromwell, co-founder, Wheelys. Bicycle-based café chain Wheelys enables anyone to become a café-owner and entrepreneur. Co-founder Cromwell is also the designer behind the Moby Store – a self-driving retail solution.

Sandrine Deveaux, managing director, Farfetch Store of the Future. Luxury ecommerce platform Farfetch has been valued at more than $1bn. Deveaux is filling its Store of the Future with new and experimental augmented retail technologies, blending offline and online retail.

Elram Goren, co-founder and CEO, CommonSense Robotics. Goren’s CommonSense Robotics, founded in 2015, is building robot-based, on-demand supply-chains, which enable sustainable one-hour delivery to customers.

Carl Waldekranz, Co-founder and CEO, Tictail. Social-shopping site Tictail is a marketplace for fashion and homewares buyers and sellers. Dubbed “the Tumblr of retail”, it sells brands from 140 markets and last year opened a physical store in New York.

Aimed at senior decision-makers working in retail brands, supply chain, shipping, logistics, production, branding, financial planning, procurement, payments, digital technology and investors, attendees will enjoy the opportunity to network with the like-minded and intellectually curious people from across the sector.

WIRED RETAIL will take place at Kings Place, 90 York Way, Kings Cross, London N1 9AG. For further information or to book tickets, go to http://wired.uk/retail2017.

