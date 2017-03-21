Fox removes Napolitano from air over British spying allegations

British spy agency, GCHQ

The US media legal commentator, Judge Andrew Napolitano has been removed from air by Fox News regarding his unproven claims that British spies worked with the former President, Barrack Obama in wiretapping President Trump.

Napolitano said that there were three intelligence sources who claimed President Obama went “outside the chain of command” to wiretap President Trump.

President Trump who has consistently repeated the allegations claimed, that Napolitano was a “very talented legal mind.” However, in an unprecedented move by GCHQ, they spoke out and dismissed the claims as “utterly ridiculous.”

Fox News anchor, Shepard Smith said last week on the news channel: “Fox News knows of no evidence of any kind that the now-president of the United States was surveilled at any time, in any way.”

This action came about with yesterday’s testimony by the FBI Director, James Comey to the House of Intelligence Committee. It was during this testimony the FBI director dismissed the wiretapping GCHQ claims.

Speaking yesterday the FBI Director said: “With respect to the President’s tweets about alleged wiretapping directed at him by the prior administration, I have no information that supports those tweets, and we have looked carefully inside the FBI.

“The Department of Justice has asked me to share with you that the answer is the same for the Department of Justice in all its components.

“The department has no information that supports those tweets.”

Admiral Mike Rogers, the Director for the US National Security Agency (NSA) said to the House of Intelligence Committee that the NSA did not ask GCHQ to spy on Mr Trump during his presidential campaign in 2016.

When asked by the House, have these claims damaged the close relationship between the US and Britain, Admiral Mike Rogers said: “I think it clearly frustrates a key ally of ours.”