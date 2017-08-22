Ford announces scrappage scheme

Take a look

Ford today announced a car and van scrappage scheme aimed at improving air quality by enabling customers, of any brand, to trade-in and scrap their old vehicles for new and affordable Ford cars and commercial vehicles, including the popular Fiesta and Transit Custom, with significantly lower emissions.

Applicable to any pre-Euro 5 vehicle, registered before December 2009, the scheme will enable eligible consumers to benefit from of a scrappage incentive of between £2,000 and £7,000 on a variety of Ford models, including the new high-tech Fiesta and Transit Custom, Britain’s most popular car and van respectively. The Ford scrappage program will run to the end of the year and is effective for registrations from September 1 to December 31 2017.

“Ford shares society’s concerns over air quality”, said Andy Barratt, Chairman and MD of Ford of Britain. “Removing generations of the most polluting vehicles will have the most immediate positive effect on air quality, and this Ford scrappage scheme aims to do just that.

“We don’t believe incentivising sales of new cars goes far enough and we will ensure that all trade-in vehicles are scrapped. Acting together we can take hundreds of thousands of the dirtiest cars off our roads and out of our cities.”

All new Ford EcoBoost petrol and EcoBlue diesel models meet the Euro 6 standard, the toughest vehicle emissions yet. Not only are they cleaner than ever before, but they are also the most efficient, meaning improvements in fuel economy too.

Latest Euro 6 standard and new vehicle technologies mean today’s cars produce far lower emissions than previous generations:

carbon monoxide (CO), petrol down 63 per cent; diesel down 82 per cent since 1993

hydrocarbons (HC), petrol down 50 per cent since 2001

oxides of nitrogen (NOX) down 84 per cent since 2001

particulate matter (PM), diesel down 96 per cent since 1993

Data from the SMMT shows that there are approximately 19.3m pre-Euro 5 emission level passenger cars on the UK roads today and reducing that number, through scrappage programs, would have the effect of reducing CO 2 by 15m tons per year, equivalent to the annual output of approximately three coal-fired power stations5.

Medium to longer-term actions to improve air quality include a plug-in hybrid version of the Ford Transit Custom, due to start trials later this year. The Transit PHEV is planned for commercial introduction in 2019 and is part of Ford’s total investment of $4.5bn in electrified vehicles by 2020, which also includes a fully electric, long-range SUV.