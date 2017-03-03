Five facts you didn’t know about Philip Hammond
Do you know the Chancellor of the Exchequer?
Philip Hammond has been a lifelong conservative and was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer in July 2016. With the Budget around the corner here are a few things may not have known.
- Mr Hammond is the second richest conservative member in the cabinet. He has a net worth of £8.2m. He is thought to have made his millions from stakes within health care and nursing homes development along with consultancy work.
- His business career has been across manufacturing, consultancy, property, construction, oil and gas, both in the UK and abroad.
- He first got involved with politics when he volunteered in the General Election campaign in Westminster North in 1979.
- When he was Defence Secretary he announced in 2011, women would be allowed on Submarines. Women began their service on Submarines in 2013.
- At Oxford University he studied politics, economics and philosophy at University College, Oxford.