Five facts you didn’t know about Philip Hammond

3 March 2017 | By Mark Fitt

Philip Hammond

Do you know the Chancellor of the Exchequer?

Philip Hammond has been a lifelong conservative and was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer in July 2016.  With the Budget around the corner here are a few things may not have known.

  • Mr Hammond is the second richest conservative member in the cabinet.  He has a net worth of £8.2m. He is thought to have made his millions from stakes within health care and nursing homes development along with consultancy work.
  • His business career has been across manufacturing, consultancy, property, construction, oil and gas, both in the UK and abroad.
  • He first got involved with politics when he volunteered in the General Election campaign in Westminster North in 1979.
  • When he was Defence Secretary he announced in 2011, women would be allowed on Submarines. Women began their service on Submarines in 2013.
  • At Oxford University he studied politics, economics and philosophy at University College, Oxford.

Social Bookmarks