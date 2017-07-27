Fintech giant strikes mega deal

Cennox acquires European player

Cennox, the global supplier of Banking Solutions, has completed the successful acquisition of 3SI Security System’s European Division. The deal, which was signed on the 25th July 2017, will enable Cennox to further support their European clients. This acquisition follows almost two years of their hugely successful exclusive 3SI Distributor agreement, covering the UK & Ireland, that started in October 2015.

Cennox has been incredibly active in the security arena, supporting many banks around the world deploying a wide portfolio of security solutions, some supplied by 3SI and others designed and manufactured in-house, by Cennox. A prominent presence at many industry conferences and exhibitions, Cennox has carved a leading position in delivering an incredible array of security solutions, especially those around the ATM. This new acquisition goes a long way to strengthening their foot print in Europe, linking customers to a wider variety of Banking and Retails services.

Clive Nation, CEO, Cennox, said: “The acquisition will see all 3SI European staff join the Cennox Group with immediate effect. The deal also includes their Brussels Head Office and supporting infrastructure coming under the care of Cennox. This will ensure a speedy and seamless transition with no interruption of service and enable the teams at 3SI Security Europe to continue the fantastic work they have been doing.

“We are very excited about working in the future with the Cennox Group in the Europe markets.”