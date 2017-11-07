Tesco Bank incorporates facial recognition into its mobile banking app

New tech introduced

Tesco Bank has today announced changes to its mobile banking app, which will enable iPhone X customers to log in and authenticate payments using face ID.

Grant Bourbousson, Digital and Customer 2020 Director, said,

“We know customers love using our mobile banking app to quickly and easily manage their money. This addition illustrates our continued commitment to developing digital services that utilise the latest technologies available, and which really meet our customers’ needs. This is a simple, convenient and helpful development for Tesco Bank customers.”

Today’s announcement demonstrates Tesco Bank’s drive to provide its customers with convenient and flexible solutions for managing their money. To date, the bank has seen over 1 million customers register for the mobile app as their preferred method of accessing their account, and Tesco Bank is confident that the latest set of new features will further enhance the customer experience.