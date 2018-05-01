Starling Bank continues to challenge

Now the only bank in the UK to offer Apple Pay, Google Pay, FitbitPay and Samsung Pay

Starling Bank, the leading mobile-only bank recently voted Britain’s Best British Bank 2018, has partnered with Samsung Electronics and announced today that Samsung Pay is now available to Starling customers.

This means that Starling customers with Samsung devices will now be able to use Samsung Pay as a fast and secure way to pay almost anywhere that contactless payments are accepted and without ever having to get their card from their wallet.

Samsung Pay is easy to use. Customers launch it by swiping up from the bottom edge of their smartphone screen. They can use iris, fingerprint or PIN to prove their identity, and simply tap their device on a payment terminal to make a payment. Samsung Pay allows customers to use contactless payment for transactions over £30, subject to merchant policies. Samsung Pay also offers exclusive functionality with TfL, that allows users to set a payment card up as ‘transport card’ to use on all TfL services and most National Rail services in London, allowing them to simply tap their phone against the card reader, eliminating the need to wake their phone.

Samsung customers who do not yet have a Starling account, can open one in a matter of minutes and for free, after downloading the app from the Google Play Store.

Julian Sawyer, Chief Operating Officer for Starling, said: “The addition of Samsung Pay to our ever-expanding range of digital wallets is a sign of Starling’s commitment to deliver great customer experience and fast, easy, secure ways to pay. Samsung Pay was requested by our customers and we have delivered on our promise to provide the service and to give users a new kind of banking - one they really want.”

Kyle Brown Head of Technology, Services and Launch Management at Samsung Electronics said: “We’re delighted to be offering Starling Bank’s customers access to Samsung Pay, helping more people to transform the way they pay for day-to-day items with a service that’s very simple and incredibly secure.”

Samsung Pay is currently available on the Galaxy S9, S9+, S8, S8+ and Note 8, S7 and S7 edge, S6, S6 edge and S6 edge+**, A3, A5 2017, as well as the Samsung Gear S3 & Samsung Gear Sport smartwatches (**via software update).