Oxford Saïd prepares for fintech 2.0 - the blockchain revolution

Two million finance jobs face extinction

Following the closure of almost 800 British banks last year, financial services employees are bracing themselves for more upheaval as the world’s banking centers are disrupted by automation through artificial intelligence, blockchain and Brexit.

As more traditional finance jobs come under threat, Saïd Business School, University of Oxford is ramping up its blockchain and fintech online offerings. The School currently offers two future-focused online programmes – the ten-week Oxford Fintech Programme and the six-week Oxford Blockchain Strategy Programme – and intends to develop more programmes focusing on frontier technologies and financial disruption.

Blockchain was the second fastest growing skill for freelancers in Q3 2017 according to global freelancing platform Upwork, while on AngelList alone, crypto companies are recruiting for 2500+ open technical roles and 1000+ non-technical roles. Leading online tech recruitment firm, TopTal recently added a blockchain engineering talent vertical. Participants from over 70 countries and more than a dozen different industries enrolled in the February cohort of the Oxford Blockchain Strategy Programme.

Launching online Oxford Programmes Peter Tufano, Peter Moores Dean of Saïd Business School said “The financial innovation that we’re seeing right now, in fintech and blockchain, is a normal part of the financial process. It ebbs and flows - that’s the nature of innovation. This will fundamentally alter the efficiency with which we transact; the way we use ATMS or cash points, debit cards or credit cards.”

“Technology is changing radically how we can transact the information that we hold and collect, how we can analyse that data and therefore where functions may be timeless, the delivery of those functions are changing pretty rapidly in the fintech revolution.”