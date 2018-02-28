Metro Bank to provide £1bn of funds to support UK businesses

Funds are available to new and existing customers

For the second year running, Metro Bank, the revolution in British banking, has promised to ring-fence a further £1 billion of funds to support businesses across the UK, following the success of its 2017 pledge, which allowed thousands of businesses to expand, recruit and innovate.

Craig Donaldson, CEO at Metro Bank said: “Businesses are the very heart of the UK economy, yet they remain underserved and undervalued by the big five banks, who revel in holding over 80 per cent of the business account market. They deserve far better service than they currently receive. With the business landscape rapidly changing, unlocking opportunity for growth and innovation, more than ever before, businesses need to know that their lender is on their side, supporting them at every step.”

Given its own entrepreneurial beginnings, Metro Bank understands the important role that access to finance plays for all organisations. Avoiding a ‘computer says no attitude’, the bank takes a common-sense approach to lending, getting to know more than just a customer’s balance sheet, but the people and plans behind the organisation, with credit teams meeting customers directly.

The bank’s refreshing approach means however customers want to go about their banking, they are fully supported. Local business managers are available in-store and on the phone whenever customers need them; the bank’s award-winning mobile app and online platform is accessible 24/7; and even its high street stores are open at the convenience of customers, seven days a week.

What’s more, larger businesses also benefit from the support of experienced sector specialists, who are able to guide them at every stage of their growth, as well as its state-of-the-art commercial online banking platform.