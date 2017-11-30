McDonald’s odds-on to accept Bitcoin by end of 2018

Bookmaker expects Brits to be buying Big Macs with cryptocurrency before end of next year

Bitcoin’s soaring popularity has left Betway pricing up a list of possible acceptors with McDonald’s a warm order at 1/2.

US giant Walmart looks nailed on to accept Bitcoin by the end of next year at 1/5, as does British Airways at 1/3 according to the leading online bookmaker.

Retail favourite Argos is also short in the betting at 4/5 to allow cryptocurrency transactions by the end of 2018, while Amazon, 6/4, and Easyjet, 7/4, could both follow suit.

Apple is a 5/2 chance to deal in Bitcoin before the end of next year, a deal that could see the currency’s value continue to climb.

Bitcoin 11/8 to break $20,000 before end of 2018

Bitcoin hit the $10,000-mark yesterday and Betway thinks the only way is up at the moment.

Priced at just 11/8 to smash through a $20,000 valuation before the end of next year, the leading online bookmaker can’t see Bitcoin’s bubble bursting anytime soon.

It’s 13/8 for Bitcoin to peak at between $15,000 and $20,000 before 2019 and bigger at 9/4 that the cryptocurrency fails to nudge past the $15,000 mark.

Betway’s Alan Alger, said: “We’re seeing fresh gains for Bitcoin on a daily basis at the moment, leading us to believe that Bitcoin could easily sail past $20,000 before the end of next year.

“With the steep increase in the number of people getting their hands on Bitcoin, we think it’s highly likely at odds of 1/2 that the likes of McDonald’s will begin to accept it. I’m not sure how many fractions of a Bitcoin it would take to buy a Big Mac but it looks like we’ll start finding out sooner rather than later!”