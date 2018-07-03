Glencore shares crash after this US court order

Money laundering?

Glencore shares were down more than 8 per cent in early trade today following reports that it has received a subpoena from the US Department of Justice seeking documents relating to US money laundering laws.

It wants documents and records related to its business in Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Venezuela from 2007 to present.

“Glencore is reviewing the subpoena and will provide further information in due course as appropriate,” the company said in a statement today morning.